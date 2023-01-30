Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.02. 871,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,795. The company has a market cap of $358.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

