Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin Sells 20,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $371.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

