MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.30.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

