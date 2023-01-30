MARBLEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00006805 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $55.97 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00399226 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.93 or 0.28022736 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00594110 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.5702194 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,255,209.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.