Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,093,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,190.3 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF remained flat at $1.70 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.