Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 140,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.86. 2,503,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.