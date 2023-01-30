Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.7 %
Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.75. 286,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,202. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $155.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.