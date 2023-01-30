Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.75. 286,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,202. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $155.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

