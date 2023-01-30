Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 2.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,690. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $186.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.01.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.