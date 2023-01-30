Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 830,700 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 1.0 %

LVLU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 34,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.46. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

