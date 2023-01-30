LUKSO Price Up 0.7% This Week (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $139.61 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $9.34 or 0.00039539 BTC on popular exchanges.
About LUKSO
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
