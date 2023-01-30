LUKSO Price Hits $9.17 on Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $9.17 or 0.00039653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $137.09 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
