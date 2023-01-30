LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,358,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 513,589 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $498,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. 9,295,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,070,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

