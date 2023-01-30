LSV Asset Management Sells 267,517 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,517 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.62% of FOX worth $272,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. 194,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

