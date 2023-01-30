LSV Asset Management Sells 163,449 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,449 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $298,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DINO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.83. 135,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,053. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.