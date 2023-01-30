LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.63% of FedEx worth $244,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.41. 158,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.59. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $256.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

