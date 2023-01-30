LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of International Business Machines worth $416,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.61. 700,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,177. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

