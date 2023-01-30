LSV Asset Management Purchases 85,540 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,540 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $249,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,260,000 after acquiring an additional 109,399 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.05. 92,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $883,607.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,313,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

