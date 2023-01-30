LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 217,947 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $263,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $95,286,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

TGT stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.71. 348,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $159.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

