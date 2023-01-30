LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,558,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513,708 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of America worth $198,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 20,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 791.6% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 477,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. 3,853,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,308,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.