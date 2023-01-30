LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,028 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of Phillips 66 worth $223,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.21. The stock had a trading volume of 262,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

