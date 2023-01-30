LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,768. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -516.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.94.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.