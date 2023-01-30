LSV Asset Management Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HP were worth $352,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 75,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 324,099 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 51,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 574,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,056. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

