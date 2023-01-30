LSV Asset Management Has $412.25 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,682,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,802 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $412,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

