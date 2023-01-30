LSV Asset Management Has $284.81 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.16% of NRG Energy worth $284,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 331,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.