LSV Asset Management Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.59% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $314,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,972 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.20. 102,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

