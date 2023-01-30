LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,203,274 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.68% of First Horizon worth $205,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. 460,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

