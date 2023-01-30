LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,193 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 198,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.69% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $222,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 345,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,996 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 297,647 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.84. 78,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.