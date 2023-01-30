LSV Asset Management Buys 418,534 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $191,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,161 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3,122.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 679,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of HUN remained flat at $31.42 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,797. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

