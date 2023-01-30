LSV Asset Management Buys 12,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Citigroup worth $371,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.60. 1,232,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,746,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

