LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.70% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $206,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 108.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.92.

ZION traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $53.03. 105,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,322. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

