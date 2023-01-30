LSV Asset Management Acquires 206,100 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $213,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

