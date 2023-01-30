LSV Asset Management Acquires 100,381 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.34% of Berry Global Group worth $210,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. 53,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

