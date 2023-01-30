LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LXU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 282,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,499. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 925.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also

