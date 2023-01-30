Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS LTSRF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,367. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

