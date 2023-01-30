Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS LTSRF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,367. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Lotus Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lotus Resources (LTSRF)
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.