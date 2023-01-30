Loop Capital Boosts Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $17.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. 96,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,422. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

