Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 423,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,221,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Longeveron by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Longeveron stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. 26,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,864. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,408.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Longeveron will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Longeveron from $20.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Longeveron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Recommended Stories

