Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $367,740.05

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $130.59 million and approximately $367,740.05 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

