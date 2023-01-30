Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $464.65. 203,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,838. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

