Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 823 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 229,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,323. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,090.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

