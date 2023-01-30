Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 71,985 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,985 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,749,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,026. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.