Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. 8,728,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,636,064. The stock has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

