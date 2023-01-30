Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.84. 1,804,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,795. The company has a market cap of $382.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

