Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FedEx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 106,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.74. 541,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

