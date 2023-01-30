Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

