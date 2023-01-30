Lmcg Investments LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.26. 1,976,587 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

