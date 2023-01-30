Lmcg Investments LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.63. 1,653,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,009. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

