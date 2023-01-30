Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,656 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 424,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,584. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

