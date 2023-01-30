Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.23. 385,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,989. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.