LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 643,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
LiveVox Price Performance
LVOX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,997. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.
LiveVox Company Profile
LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveVox (LVOX)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.