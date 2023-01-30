LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 643,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

LVOX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,997. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 150.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LiveVox by 57.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 268,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveVox by 39.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 146,715 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

