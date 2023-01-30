Liquity USD (LUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.22 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $227.45 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,467,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

